Have questions about the HSI internship? Join our office hour this Tuesday

HS Insider is hosting office hours for internship questions this Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. PDT.
May 25, 2022

Applications for the 2022 High School Insider summer internship are due Friday, June 3 at 11:59 p.m. PDT.

If you have any questions about the application or the internship, join the HSI team on Zoom this Tuesday, May 31 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. PDT.

Students are welcome to pop in to the Zoom at any time between 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. to ask questions, or stay for the full hour to learn more about the internship.

Sign up for HSI’s office hours below. Find the internship application here and email hsinsider@latimes.com with any questions.

