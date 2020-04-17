High School Insider summer internship canceled

Dear High School Insider community,

We have made the difficult decision to cancel High School Insider’s summer internship program for 2020. It has become clear that we would not be able to provide the type of immersive learning experience we hoped to, as much of the Los Angeles Times is working remotely due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing guidelines.

The decision did not come easily. We value the voices of student journalists and will continue to find ways to support you as you grow as reporters and writers. Keep an eye on our website, social media and weekly newsletter where we will share virtual events and opportunities that connect you with other student writers and professional journalists.

More importantly, continue to stay up to date and accurately informed about the novel coronavirus and follow public health guidelines.

Lastly, we encourage you to continue to write for HS Insider and cover your community during this time. We will do our best to amplify your voices.

Molly & Team HS Insider