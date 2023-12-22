High School Insider Year in Review: 2023 student stories

In 2023, high school students told important stories about their schools, communities and the issues that matter most to them. Team HS Insider has gathered a collection of these stories to reflect on and celebrate the end of the year.

Features

Young Asian Americans work to destigmatize mental health through advocacy by Sriya Sai Pushpa Datla

“Angoori Rana wanted her parents to understand two things: that her brother was struggling and that mental illness is not a myth. For the 25-year-old’s parents, migrating to the United States presented cultural and linguistic barriers, and addressing any mental health struggles was the least of their concerns.”

“Amid youth mental health crisis, teens ask for a kinder college admissions process” by Delilah Brumer

“The pandemic has exacerbated the stress of college applications because distance learning-induced isolation — as well as concerns over fitting back in at school or bringing home COVID-19 — have taken a toll on teen mental health.”

Checkmate: Chess fever has arrived at Culver City High School by Jonathan Kim

“The CCHS Chess Club has introduced a newfound popularity and interest in the intense game of chess, bringing elements of competition and togetherness among students.”

Las Fotos Project empowers and connects youth through photography by Georgina Valencia

“The nonprofit in Boyle Heights amplifies young voices of girls and gender-expansive youth through mentorship and specialized photography classes. Located on Cesar Chavez Avenue, the organization seeks to showcase the creativity of young girls’ from communities of color while making their voices heard.”

Nonprofit ‘Hearts Against Hate’ supports AAPI community by Eugenie Chang

“Northwood High School junior Kristie To founded Hearts Against Hate in 2020 to combat anti-Asian hate.”

Teen filmmaker educates Manhattan Beach residents about the land they walk on by Sofia Williams

Mira Costa graduate Maddox Chen created a short documentary “Grandpa Cherry Blossom” that “tells the story of Francis Uyematsu, a Japanese immigrant, told through the words of his granddaughter, Mary Uyematsu Kao, and Chuck Currier, a local historian and former teacher.”

Campus news

Six DPMHS water fountains shut off due to high lead levels by Delilah Brumer and Alan Ruiz

“Daniel Pearl Magnet High School sent out a letter letting students and parents know of the high lead levels in the water fountains on March 7, despite the school shutting them down more than a month ago.”

AP African American Studies receives harsh backlash despite current success by Daniya Siddiqui

“This year, 60 schools across the nation are piloting an AP African American Studies course intended to be available for college credit next year … Florida Governor Ron DeSantis argued that the course acted as ‘indoctrination’ and was ‘pushing an agenda’ on students.”

A new space for wellness at CSArts-SGV by Karina Yue

“A newly designed wellness center is designed to be a quiet space, where students can relax and decompress for a few minutes. Students are invited to rest or meditate, read, use a relaxation or fidget tool, speak with a counselor and practice evidence-based coping strategies.”

Opinion

Opinion: LAUSD workers and teachers showed their strength through unity in three-day strike by Grace Atkin

“After a district-wide strike, LAUSD and the teachers union reached a tentative agreement which would raise the average teacher salary to $106,000 … Hopefully their actions will inspire more districts and working bodies to unionize. Every successful demonstration from a union pushes up one step closer to putting the work in the hands of the workers.”

Spread love not hate: Gen Z spreads Jewish awareness to TikTok viewers by Sophie Schwartz

“The rise of antisemitism on social media platforms is at an all-time high … However, Jewish TikTok influencers are fighting back. As Rabbi Light beautifully stated at Zman Kodesh, ‘We can’t erase their words, but we can minimize their effects by courageously committing to step into our Jewish-ness and finding one extra way each day to show our Jewish pride and express our identity.'”

Opinion: I’m a high school freshman and this is how I think teachers should use AI by Tamar Koren Pinto

“Educators don’t have to fear AI. Instead, they should embrace it’s positive impacts and educate students on how to ethically and efficiently use it.”

Opinion: Poetry is one of the best forms of expression by Skylar Becerril

“Poetry can and has had a tremendous impact on our society. Still to this day, I believe poetry can impact lives in a positive and thought-provoking way that stems change between one another.”

High School Insider events and internship

Students across Los Angeles gather for CSUN’s annual J-Day

“More than 150 students attended the annual CSUN Journalism Day on October 28. Students attended workshops led by professional journalists, competed in media contests and heard from keynote speaker Eder Díaz Santillan, producer of ‘De Pueblo, Católico y Gay’ and alum of CSUN.”

2023 High School Insider internship in review

Through June and July 2023, HS Insider hosted seven high school interns from across Los Angeles and the country.

Looking ahead: Upcoming events and opportunities

Registration open: Youth Journalism Conference at LMU on Feb. 10, 2024

High school students across Southern California are invited to attend a Youth Journalism Conference hosted by Loyola Marymount University and L.A. Times High School Insider. The conference will be held at the LMU School of Film and Television in Playa Vista, Calif. on Feb. 10, 2024. Register here by Jan. 28, 2024.

Apply to join the HSI Student Advisory Board this spring

In the New Year, be a student leader with HSI. Apply by Jan. 7, 2024.

Apply for the 2024 HSI summer internship

Applications are due Feb. 19, 2024.