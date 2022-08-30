HSI Back to School Open House next Wednesday, Sept. 7

We’re kicking off the school year by inviting all students, advisers and parents to meet our team and learn about the opportunities HSI offers such as J-Day and our Student Advisory Board.

Feel free to stay for the full hour to meet other students or just hop on for a few minutes to ask your questions.

If you haven’t signed up for HSI yet and need help about getting started, we’d love to answer your questions. Current students are welcome to join to talk about your HSI experiences and meet your peers.

As a reminder, SAB applications are due Sept. 7 at 11:59 p.m. (PDT) and we’ll be answering your last-minute questions at our Open House. If you have any questions ahead of time, please add them to the sign-up form below.

When: Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. (PDT)

Where: on Zoom (link will be sent out day-of)

Sign up here!