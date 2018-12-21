Apply for the 2019 Student Advisory Board

The Student Advisory Board (SAB) is a group of students who want to take an active role in shaping the future of HS Insider. Students video conference every other week to help plan events, shape content areas and push new initiatives. If you are a dedicated high school storyteller who wants to help lead HS Insider, join us below! Students from any state are encouraged to apply. SAB will begin meeting in the new year.

SAB members should be ready to:

Spend approximately 1 hour per week via video chat helping HS Insider shape and execute various initiatives.

SAB members must be available to meet every other Monday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. until the beginning of summer.

Help lead events, conferences and other HS Insider digital projects

Benefits:

Priority on special reporting opportunities

Special event access

Direct communication and leadership opportunities with L.A. Times journalists and staff members

What has SAB done in the past?

Members of the Student Advisory Board led the successful Immigration & Change Starts with Us

SAB helps plan IRLs

SAB plans new digital initiatives for the HS Insider platform, including the framework for a student copy editing program

The deadline to apply is Jan. 11, 2019.

Any questions? Email Molly Heber at molly.heber@latimes.com