Join us at CSUN for High School Journalism Day on Oct. 19

Join us at J-Day to participate in journalism competitions, hear from L.A. Times reporters and meet dozens of other student storytellers from across Southern California Oct. 19. The deadline to sign up is Friday, Oct. 11 at 5 p.m.

Compete in journalism contests:

News writing

Feature writing

Sports writing

Opinion writing

Photojournalism *must submit photos by Friday, Oct. 11

Attend workshops for students and advisers:

Writing skills

Sports reporting

The ABCs of InDesign

Entertainment reporting

Photojournalism and more!

Details

Where: Cal State Northridge’s Manzanita Hall

When: Saturday, Oct. 19

Time: 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Cost: Free*, light breakfast and lunch provided, $8 parking

Students attending must be accompanied by their adviser.

*Non-SCJEA schools with more than 5 participants are eligible for a year SCJEA membership courtesy of HS Insider. Email Molly Heber at molly.heber@latimes.com if you’re interested in joining SCJEA.

Key notes for sign ups:

ONLY advisers can sign up for their students Advisers, please be specific as to which student will compete in which competition

Make sure to have all your participating students sign both the liability and media release forms. All students MUST sign both, which can be done below: Liability Forms: (under 18) (18 and over) Media Release Forms: (under 18) (18 and over).



Co-Sponsors

California State University Northridge Journalism Department

Southern California Journalism Education Association

Los Angeles Pro Chapter, Society of Professional Journalists

Los Angeles Times High School Insider

Frequently asked questions

What is the Southern California Journalism Education Association?

SCJEA provides support, events and scholarships to promote quality high school journalism in Southern California. If you’re interested in learning more about the organization, or would like to join, you can find more information here.

What is the parking situation?

Attendees may drive and park in the B3 structure. Parking is $8 for the day.

What if I drive an electric car?

If you drive an electric vehicle, you’re in luck. CSUN supports sustainability with eight electric vehicle charging stations located in campus parking lots. Charging is free at CSUN, but your vehicle must display a valid CSUN parking permit. Check the time limit on the charging station stall to avoid a citation. For more information, visit the Parking and Transportation Services website.

When will a schedule for the day be released?

We are finalizing the schedule and will send everyone a copy as soon as it is confirmed.

How do I sign up for specific contests and sessions?

Once you sign up for the conference through the forms (below), we will send you the necessary information.

Questions? Email Molly.heber@latimes.com or jour99@csun.edu.