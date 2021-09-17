Join us for CSUN ‘J-Day’ 2021 on Saturday, October 23!

L.A. Times High School Insider, the CSU Northridge Journalism Department and Southern California Journalism Educators Association (SCJEA) are coming together to host our annual youth journalism conference online. Test your skills in media contests, attend virtual workshops with journalists and hear about what it’s like to be a reporter today during our professional panel!

REGISTER HERE!

Schedule of Events:

Registration deadline: Friday, October 15

Virtual “J-Day”: Saturday, October 23

9:00 – 9:30 a.m. Welcome Remarks

9:30 – 11:00 a.m. Media Contests

11:30 – 12:30 p.m. Virtual Workshops

12:30 – 1: 20 p.m. Professional Panel

1:20 – 1:30 p.m. Closing

Contest winners announced: Tuesday, October 26

Contest Details:

Media contests will take place via Zoom in the categories below. All student attendees must sign up for a contest. Students will have the option to opt out of being considered for contest awards and will just receive feedback from a professional judge. MAXIMUM of five students per contest per school.

News writing

Feature writing

Sports writing

Opinion writing

Social Media

Photography (Features)**

Video/Broadcast**

Contest submission guidelines:

Participants in news, features, sports and opinion will attend a live presentation, draft their pieces on Google Docs and submit their entries to their judge via a Google Form.

Participants in the social media contest will produce their entry during a live presentation.

Participants in the photo and video contests will submit entries in advance and attend a live critique. Photo Submission: Up to three feature photos with captions (embedded or labeled clearly in the body of the email) must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. October 20 to lathsinsider@gmail.com . Photos should be from this semester and the photo cannot have been entered in the SCJEA state contest in the spring. Video Submission: Submit a link to a published broadcast episode or standalone segment to lathsinsider@gmail.com by 11:59 p.m. October 20.



Winners will be announced Monday, October 19.

High School Journalism Day is brought to you by:

Frequently asked questions

Are students required to register for a contest?

Yes, all attendees must register for a contest. New this year, attendees will be able to opt out of being considered for prizes and can instead just receive feedback from our judges that can help them in the future.

When will a schedule for the day and the list of workshop sessions be released?

We are finalizing the schedule and will send advisers and parents a copy one week prior to the event.

When will Zoom links for the live events of the day be released?

The agenda with Zoom links will be released to advisers and parents two days prior to the event. Attendees do not need to register in advance for the welcome ceremony, roundtable discussions or keynote address.

Email Leonardo Ibarra at leonardo.ibarra@csun.edu or Molly Heber at molly.heber@latimes.com with any questions.

See you there!