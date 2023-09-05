Join us for CSUN ‘J-Day’ 2023 on Saturday, October 28

L.A. Times High School Insider, CSUN Journalism Department and Southern California Journalism Education Association (SCJEA) are coming together to host our annual youth journalism conference at CSU Northridge. Learn from workshops led by professionals, test your skills in media contests and meet in small groups for roundtable chats with reporters. An adviser or parent must register on behalf of their student(s) and register them for contests. Maximum capacity for the event is 200 attendees and registration closes Wednesday, Oct. 25 at 11:59 p.m. (PDT).

Schedule of Events:

October 28: CSUN J-Day

8:30 a.m. Student arrival and registration (breakfast available)

9 – 9:20 a.m. Welcome Remarks

9:25 – 10:55 a.m. Writing & Multimedia Contests

9:25 – 10:55 a.m. Adviser session: Supporting Scholastic Journalism

11 – 11:40 a.m. Workshop 1

11:45 – 12:25 p.m. Workshop 2

12:25 – 12:55 p.m. Lunch (provided)

1 – 1:30 p.m. Keynote speaker

1:30 – 2 p.m. Award ceremony and closing remarks

Note: A finalized itinerary will be sent to registrants, including names of speakers.

Competition details and guidelines:

Writing & multimedia competitions will be in the categories below. Registration is limited to 5 students per contest per school:

Competitions:

1. News writing

2. Features writing

3. Opinion writing

4. Sports writing

5. Photography (news, feature, sports) **

6. Video journalism/Broadcast **

Participants in news, features, sports and opinion will attend a live presentation, draft their pieces on Google Docs and submit their entries to their judge via a Google Form.

**For the photography competition, each student can submit maximum 1 photo — 1 news photo, 1 feature photo OR 1 sports photo. Registrants can submit their photos with captions to hsinsider@latimes.com by October 20 at 11:59 p.m. PST. Photos should be from this semester.

**For the video competition, each student can submit 1 video. Videos must be between 90 seconds to 2 minutes. Registrants can submit their videos to hsinsider@latimes.com by October 20 at 11:59 p.m. PST. REGISTER HERE!