Join us for Election IRL: What just happened? #2020 on Nov. 21

High School Insider is excited to announce our next event, Election IRL: What just happened? #2020, taking place via Zoom on Saturday, November 21!

L.A. Times journalists fanned out across the country to cover the 2020 campaign and the election. This is your chance to hear directly from professional journalists about their experiences and talk with them about what it was like covering an election unlike any other.

Panelists include journalists from the L.A. Times’ Campaign 2020 desk: Brittny Mejia, Mark Barabak, and more.

Event Details

Date: Saturday, Nov. 21

Time: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Location: Zoom (link will be sent via email)

The event is free to attend and is open to all Insiders, alumni, and those who are thinking about joining HS Insider.

Questions? Email Molly Heber at molly.heber@latimes.com.