Join us for fall IRL on Nov. 9

This fall, Insiders from across Southern California are invited to participate in fall IRL, a meet up focused on student wellness. From mental health to college centers, what is your school doing to maintain students’ wellbeing? Come learn what other schools are doing and discuss your experience with other Insiders and L.A. Times reporters. Join us for a morning of conversation and storytelling at the L.A. Times building in El Segundo.

Date: Saturday, Nov. 9

Time: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: L.A. Times Building — 2300 E. Imperial Highway; El Segundo, California 90245

Please fill out the google form below to get started, and email HS Insider Co-Lead Producer Kevin Camargo (kevin.camargo@latimes.com) if you have any questions. Sign up by Friday, Nov. 8 to participate.