Join us for fall IRL on November 17

This fall, Insiders from across the southland are invited to participate in fall IRL. There was over 400 books challenged in 2017, according to American Library Association’s (ALA) Office for Intellectual Freedom (OIF). 80 percent of those books were stories of people from marginalized groups. The OIF estimates that 82-97 percent of book challenges go unreported.

Join us as we attend a used book sale at Echo Park Branch Library on Nov. 17, and talk about challenged and banned books.

Date: Sat., November 17

Time: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Echo Park Branch Library

1410 W. Temple Street, Los Angeles , CA 90026

Please fill out the google form below to get started, and email HS Insider college interns Kevin Camargo (kevin.camargo@latimes.com) or Isabella Balandran (isabella.balandran@latimes.com) if you have any questions. Sign up by Friday, November 16 to participate.