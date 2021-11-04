Join us for Fall URL: Climate Change Reporting — Saturday, Nov. 20

Gen Z is the most engaged generation when it comes to addressing climate change, according to Pew Research. Look no further than our own HSI community to find hundreds of young people who have written passionately on the subject, from Maya Henry’s look back on the history of climate action to Ella Bilu’s firsthand account of the impact of extreme weather.

But how is climate change being addressed here in California? And how can student reporters cover the impact of climate change on their communities?

Come to URL to find out.

Fall URL: Climate Change Reporting

Saturday, November 20

10 a.m – 12 p.m. PT

Zoom – the link will be emailed Nov. 19

The event is free to all!