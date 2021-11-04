Join us for Fall URL: Climate Change Reporting — Saturday, Nov. 20

Gen Z is the most engaged generation when it comes to addressing climate change, according to Pew Research. Look no further than our own HSI community to find hundreds of young people who have written passionately on the subject, from Maya Henry’s look back on the history of climate action to Ella Bilu’s firsthand account of the impact of extreme weather.
But how is climate change being addressed here in California? And how can student reporters cover the impact of climate change on their communities?
Fall URL: Climate Change Reporting
Saturday, November 20
10 a.m – 12 p.m. PT
Zoom – the link will be emailed Nov. 19
The event is free to all!
Who will be there?
Insiders from across Southern California and around the country, plus our incredible guest speakers:
Sammy Roth
L.A. Times Staff Writer
Sammy Roth covers energy for the Los Angeles Times and writes the weekly Boiling Point newsletter.
Tony Barboza
L.A. Times Editorial Writer
Tony Barboza is an editorial writer focusing on climate change and environmental justice.
Ruben Vives
L.A. Times Staff Writer
Ruben Vives is a general assignment reporter for the Los Angeles Times. A native of Guatemala, he got his start in journalism by writing for The Times’ Homicide Report in 2007.
Want to read their work?
Remember, High School Insiders get a free, two-year digital subscription to the L.A. Times!
What's a "URL"?
For years, High School Insider has hosted quarterly “IRLs” that convene student and professional journalists around a topic chosen by Insiders. It’s a rare opportunity to meet in a casual setting. For now, our IRL’s are being held online, thus our “IRLs” have become “URLs.” What hasn’t changed is that these are really exciting opportunities to talk with professionals, meet students from across the country, and talk about the issues that matter to you.
