Join us for summer IRL on July 20

This summer, Insiders from across the southland are invited to participate in summer IRL. HS Insider is reaching its fifth year anniversary. Come hang out with fellow Insiders, as well as our summer interns at Grand Park in downtown Los Angeles.

Date: Saturday, July 20

Time: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: 200 N Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012 — Grand Park

Please fill out the google form below to get started, and email HS Insider Co-Lead Producer Kevin Camargo (kevin.camargo@latimes.com) if you have any questions. Sign up by Friday, July 19 to participate.