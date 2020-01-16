Join us for winter IRL on Feb. 8

Join High School Insider and KCET for an inside look at the businesses fueling the hyper-competitive college admissions process and the pressure students are under to succeed.

Come watch a screening of an episode of the award-winning, weekly half-hour news documentary series SoCal Connected focused on college admissions, and talk with the producers of the episode and L.A. Times journalists about your experiences.

Winter IRL: College Admissions

Date: Saturday, Feb. 8

Time: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: J.W. Smith Student Center at Glendale Community College — 1500 N Verdugo Rd, Glendale, CA 91208

Parking: There is a city lot (Lot 31) across the street from campus that is free on Saturdays. Glendale Community College parking is $3.

Lunch will be provided.

Please fill out the google form below to get started, and email HS Insider Project Lead Molly Heber (Molly.heber@latimes.com) if you have any questions. Sign up by Friday, Feb. 7 to participate.