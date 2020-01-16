Join us for winter IRL on Feb. 8

Join High School Insider and KCET for an inside look at the businesses fueling the hyper-competitive college admissions process and the pressure students are under to succeed.

Come watch a screening of an episode of the award-winning, weekly half-hour news documentary series SoCal Connected focused on college admissions, and talk with the producers of the episode and L.A. Times journalists about your experiences.

The SoCal Connected episode “Under Pressure” focuses on the high stakes world of the for-profit education consultant business and its impact on students. (Photo courtesy of KCET)

Winter IRL: College Admissions

Date: Saturday, Feb. 8

Time: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: J.W. Smith Student Center at Glendale Community College — 1500 N Verdugo Rd, Glendale, CA 91208

Parking: There is a city lot (Lot 31) across the street from campus that is free on Saturdays. Glendale Community College parking is $3.

Lunch will be provided.

Please fill out the google form below to get started, and email HS Insider Project Lead Molly Heber (Molly.heber@latimes.com) if you have any questions. Sign up by Friday, Feb. 7 to participate.

 

