Join us for winter IRL on February 16

This February, Insiders from across the southland are invited to participate in winter IRL.

Youth Leadership Month is an annual celebration dedicated to young people who take on leadership roles in their lives. This winter, we want to share some student leader stories to help empower fellow students.

Come celebrate with HS Insider on Sat. Feb. 16 as we talk to L.A. Times reporters and fellow Insiders about leadership stories, as well as keys to become a good student leader.

Date: Saturday, Feb. 16

Time: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Washington Park in El Segundo, CA.

(E Palm Ave. and Washington St.)

Please fill out the google form below to get started, and email HS Insider college interns Kevin Camargo (kevin.camargo@latimes.com) or Isabella Balandran (isabella.balandran@latimes.com) if you have any questions. Sign up by Friday, February 15 to participate.

No Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.