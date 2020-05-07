Join us in a virtual ‘IRL’ discussion on college decisions amidst a pandemic

All High School Insiders are invited to participate in a virtual IRL, an online meet-up focused on college. Usually, our IRLs are meant for students to meet “in real life,” but this time, we invite students everywhere to join!

Join us in a discussion about college and how the pandemic has affected your decision. All high school and college students are welcome to join HS Insider for a morning of discussion on zoom!

Please fill out the google form below to get started, and email HS Insider Co-Lead Producer Kevin Camargo at kevin.camargo@latimes.com if you have any questions.

Virtual IRL: College during a pandemic

Date: Saturday, May 30

Time: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Location: Zoom (link will be sent)