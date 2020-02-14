Minds Matter: what mental health support is in your community?

High School Insider’s Student Advisory Board presents the 2020 Story Series: Minds Matter. We’re calling on the High School Insider community to tell us — what do mental health support and services look like in your community?

Through your own original reporting, write a story that describes the state of mental health support, or lack thereof, in your community. You can define “community” however you see fit: your school, neighborhood, faith community, etc.

Examples from HS Insider:

Trapped and suffering — Inside the Asian American mental health crisis by Sarah Wang, Arcadia High School

A digital safe haven: Young mental health patients seek support in growing online community by Hannah Schoenbaum, Corona del Mar High School

The emerging importance of mental health clubs in high schools by Alena Nguyen, Orange County School of the Arts

What is a story series?

HS Insider has posted over 6,000 student stories since it was first launched. We take pride in sharing stories on a breadth of topics. However, we also believe that we can create rich, nuanced stories by rallying diverse voices to contribute to one topic. So, we created the annual story series. Our student advisory board members choose a topic that anyone can contribute to and then work with each contributor one-on-one to tell their story.

Tips for your story:

We can support you in your writing. If you know what you want to write, send us a full draft of your story. If you have an idea but aren’t sure where to start, send us your idea/an outline/a pitch and we can help you craft your story from there.

Narrow your focus. When you have a narrow angle for your story, it is easier to investigate and report.

Interview. A quality story needs at least 3 credible sources that each illustrate a different perspective on the topic at hand.

Think about art. Take photos to use as featured images. Snap photos when you conduct interviews, create art and infographics that illustrate key information or tell your story through video.

The final product can take whatever shape or form you’d like. Send us your stories, your videos, your podcasts. Whatever medium best helps you share the story.

Next steps:

Submit your draft or idea through the Google form below. A HS Insider student leader will contact you over email or text message with feedback. Your student leader will help you develop a headline “Minds Matter: …” and help you select your feature photo or image. Once your piece is complete, a student leader will help post your piece on the HS Insider website and send you a link to it once published.