College football captain takes on National Geographic’s SharkFest in ‘Bullshark v. Hammerhead’

In this year’s edition of National Geographic’s TV celebration “

SharkFest

,” a team of marine biologists examine the ultimate aquatic matchup in an aptly-named special, “

Bullshark v. Hammerhead.”

Headed by Dr. Mike Heithaus, the executive Dean of the College of Arts, Sciences and Education at Florida International University, the Florida-based shark experts are tasked with investigating the facts behind this rare event, which was caught on video in Boca Grande, Fla. The video featured two bull sharks beaching a hammerhead shark before injuring and consuming it.

The documentary follows Heithaus and his team on the water as they track down everything about the pair of sharks, from consumption to movement patterns. On board the mission? Captain of FIU’s football team and PhD candidate Davon Strickland.

“I didn’t realize I would get this chance so soon,” Strickland said. “It was one of my first times in the field with Mike due to football and COVID-19 … it was one of those moments when I was nervous yet really excited.”

Strickland assisted Heithaus in the collection of bull shark DNA samples by manipulating and measuring the organisms. In order to retrieve genetic information, the sharks had to be secured to the side of the boat and swabbed for fecal matter.

Handling sharks can be a challenging task, but it’s a challenge Strickland is familiar with. His south Florida-based high school allowed students the opportunity to work with nearby universities by collecting shark-related data as part of the “Shark Club.” They aided researchers in measuring and tagging sharks. “It was one of those things that came full circle,” Strickland said.

Sharks had been one of Strickland’s favorite animals since middle school, but it wasn’t until he was 16 that he had the chance to see them up close. On vacation with his mom in the Caribbean, Strickland had the opportunity to snorkel in waters infamous for sharks. Rather than fearing the cartilaginous species, Strickland was thrilled about the adventure. He remembers being fascinated by the animals that typically made others nervous as a child.

Strickland’s continued interest in sharks has to do with the unique niche that each shark species fills. Strickland reports the Epaulette shark as his personal favorite, noting how low-tide conditions can prompt the species to “walk” on land using its fins.

“There’s always something new to see,” Strickland said. “That’s what gets me so excited [to work in] shark sciences.”

As an incoming first-year PhD student balancing college football and studies, Strickland has had to master time management skills. Some days you’ve gotta be in the field, some days you’ve gotta be at practice. It’s really that give-get relationship,” Strickland said.

Luckily, Strickland is learning skills in football that he can employ when studying sharks. He reports building discipline, communication and delegation skills while practicing the sport, which have all set him up for other scenarios in life — including shark investigations.

Strickland will officially start working towards his PhD in the lab with Heithaus this fall. In the meantime, he has assisted Heithaus on-location — being a part of Heithaus’ televised shark study was a welcome opportunity he hopes will educate and build awareness around shark behaviors.

“Sharks really want to be left alone,” Heithaus said. “They’re one of those creatures that will mind their own business as long as you’re not crossing boundaries. Boundaries still exist in the animal kingdom.”

Strickland encourages the same interest he had in sharks so long ago, as long as people give them their much-desired space.

There is still much to be discovered about shark behavior ecology, and Strickland still has plenty to learn. But even in his first year of research, exploring the relationship between two of the world’s greatest predators under the guidance of Heithaus is an opportunity some could only dream of.

“Bullshark v. Hammerhead” premieres tonight on National Geographic at 10/9c

Or stream it now on Disney+ or Hulu.