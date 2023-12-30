Opinion: Abuse in romance novels

Many readers read romance novels for the sweet, unique, and fun love stories. Most of the time, these stories give the reader a sense of happiness and hope, and sometimes it leaves them with better insights into relationships. But what happens when these novels take abuse as love, or when abuse is viewed through rose-tinted glasses?

One of the most popular romance novel authors is currently Colleen Hoover. One of her recent publications, “It Ends With Us,” is a New York Times bestseller and has sold over four million copies. Originally published in 2016, it received a resurgence in popularity during 2021 in large part due to BookTok, a niche on the platform TikTok.

“It Ends With Us” focuses on two main characters, Lily and Ryle. Early in their marriage, their relationship delves into physical abuse, and the abuser, Ryle, is painted as someone who is not a bad person, but just as someone who is flawed and has issues. This paints the idea that he can eventually change, and become a better person. Despite the irrevocable damage that he’s done, Ryle seems to be headed toward redemption by the end of the book. Many of Hoover’s other books have attracted controversy for the same reasons, often following similar plot points.

Though some may argue that “It Ends With Us” is not supposed to be a romance novel, it is often marketed as one — and, it is often found in the romance section. The primary audience for romance novels is young women, and Hoover’s books are no exception. While Hoover is not particularly obligated to write role models for her readers, her books are bound to leave some kind of an impression on those who read them, and there is the possibility of readers being given the impression that abuse is just part of any relationship.

This applies to other romance novels and authors as well, and while it is true that most of these types of books are fictional, the effects of it playing out in real life are very tangible. Overlooking abuse in a relationship that happens in real life is very different than overlooking one that is on paper.

While telling readers to stay clear of romance novels or telling romance novelists to steer clear of abuse in their novels is not a very possible solution, perhaps the main message should be to take even things meant to be sweet with a certain amount of salt.