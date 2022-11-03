Q&A with L.A. Times Senior Podcast Producer Denise Guerra on Monday, Nov. 7

Denise Guerra is a senior producer and co-creator of the podcast “The Times: Essential News from the L.A. Times.” Guerra will speak to HSI students Monday about her career and her role as a podcast producer.

Guerra graduated with a bachelor’s degree in communication studies from UCLA and a master’s in journalism from USC. She previously was a community liaison with the city of Los Angeles on transportation, housing and bridge projects. Guerra also has worked at Marketplace, KPCC and NPR, where she helped launch the Saturday edition of the “Up First” podcast and produced music segments, covered BLM protests at the White House and filed this story to find out how her grandfather ended up in San Quentin prison. Born and raised in California, you can find her surfing, hiking or snowboarding.

What: Q&A with L.A. Times Senior Podcast Producer Denise Guerra

When: Monday, November 7 at 5 p.m. (PST)

Where: Zoom (link will be sent day-of to those who RSVP here or below)

