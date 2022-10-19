Q&A with Violet Mayugba, guitarist and vocalist of punk band Destroy Boys

An experience is only worth its internalization. And the feeling that sustains can be relative, but just like your relatives, can shape the outlook of a situation. Like anger and sadness. Sadness is easier digested as it is easier to deal. Anger is of fiber deficiency, producing more anger for no understandings.

The Misunderstood. Outkast. Misfits. Even, The Specials. They all have differences as a whole. When submerged in the music scene, it is hard to believe that art can be derived of happiness. It’s always assumed it to assume the position of grievance. Of an honest articulation of chaos. And to know one can yearn for art after they have earned joy, feels obligatory to become the impedance and destroy.

But for some reason, Destroy Boys looks to have internalized angrily but with the disappointment of deprivation of happy. Equality. It doesn’t feel feeding and full on the lulls of action. Action is provoked. As they are provoked by all its depletion.

In the beginning of Destroy Boys’ set at the Teragram Ballroom in August, not only with such apparent admiration for the bands that initiated (Niis and Scowl) but also a discussion with LA nonprofit All Power Books. Lead vocalist Alexia Roditis made it clear that if you see a problem, you have to fix it.

It’s both the understanding and non-understanding that means you get punk. And the utmost punk thing that you can do is whatever you want. That’s why even as Destroy Boys mentions of not being only of one genre, is punk. In the modern age punk scene, it feels like you are trying to emulate the greats.

You see everyone repping their bands just wishing that this is where the Ramones boys got inspiration or that they will find the next batch of them. To get to see Black Flag in their prime time! People would go berserk. But instead, we’ve got our friends who reign with angst and reign with truth and have an amp.

But when you go and see Destroy Boys, it is aware it is of its own entity. You see people geeked out in Destroy Boys shirts. Their throats hitting a note of no return when it is time to shine. Moshing in their first ever pit as safely encouraged by their favorite. Destroy Boys knows what they are. And it’s of knowing nothing. It’s why everyone loves them. Because it’s still your friend who has an amp, except it’s actually good.



Editor’s note: This interview was done over email and has been lightly edited for clarity.

An interview with Violet Mayugba, Destroy Boys guitarist and backing vocalist:

Q: Which Destroy Boys song most illustrates who Destroy Boys is and wants to be?

A: This is a great and tough question. A lot of our songs are about singular feelings that have been twisted and elongated to create a story through a song, and some are very literal. I’d say, purely based on musicality, “Drink.” It has all the elements of songwriting that we love!



“Drink” produced by Will Yip is explained by lead singer Alexia Roditis:”‘Drink’ is about being in a cycle of addiction that you can’t seem to escape.”



Q: Which non-Destroy Boys song illustrates who Destroy Boys is and wants to be?

A: “My Hero” by Foo Fighters. Perfect arena rock song, everyone knows it, timeless, beautiful meaning that everyone can latch onto.



Q: Do you feel a responsibility to behave in a certain manner as you have gathered an audience?

A: Yes and no. I can’t dictate my actions based on other people (codependency 101!), but I try to be kind and approachable so that our audience can ask me questions about life directly, instead of sourcing their ideas and influence from how they perceive me online.



Destroy Boys song “Muzzle” talks about perception and online persona with the lyrics reading, “You don’t know me/ You don’t see me/ You think you know me by the screen.”



Q: Which non-musical aspects of your life have prepared you for being a musician?

A: All of my hardships pale in comparison to what we’ve been through as a band, but they’ve prepared me regardless. Cooking a lot at home is helpful for quick recipes on the road.



Q: There is an element of cynicism in punk. How is the child in you still prevalent and how does that change your music?

A: I try to actively monitor my jaded-ness and cynicism because I am so young still. Rewarding my inner child is a huge motivator to stay enthusiastic. If I ever feel less than grateful for anything, I ask 16-year-old Violet how she would feel. 100% of the time, she is stoked. I become stoked too.



Violet and Alexia had become one with the Sacramento scene when Alexia pitched the idea of a band when they were both the age of 15.



Q: What is a song you know all the lyrics to?

A: I know every lyric to most Blink-182 and Jessica Lea Mayfield songs.



Q: What is what you believe to be the most important social cause of the 21st century and what’s the season we are in with it?

A: I truly don’t believe you can rank and assign importance to social causes. Each one is incredibly nuanced and massively important in its own right. Some of the causes I am very passionate about are the cessation of police brutality, anti-racist action, and providing resources for houseless youth. There are literally millions if not billions of more causes that are equally as important — I just felt it necessary to name a few.



Violet Mayugba recommends the following websites for more information on these social causes:

WeCopwatch.org

Homelessness Resources and Programs | HHS.gov

Anti-Racist Action – Since 1988 ( antiracistaction.org

