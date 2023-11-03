Students across Los Angeles gather for CSUN’s annual J-Day

Over 150 students attended the annual CSUN Journalism Day on October 28. Students attended workshops led by professional journalists, competed in media contests and heard from keynote speaker Eder Díaz Santillan, producer of “De Pueblo, Católico y Gay” and alum of CSUN.
CSUN’s Department of Journalism hosted the event in collaboration with the Southern California Journalism Education Association and L.A. Times High School Insider.
Thank you to the 20 journalists and presenters who volunteered to judge contests, speak at workshops and meet with the next generation of reporters.
Workshop speakers
Jireh Deng, L.A. Times Fellow
Eder Diaz Santillan, Podcast Producer
Andres Soto, Project Production Assistant at ESPN
Stephanie Bluestein, CSUN Journalism Department Tour
Contest presenters
Liz Blakey, CSUN Professor
Ouanessa Nana, CSUN, XC Team
Terry Wilkerson, SAG-AFTRA member
Competition judges
Adriana Guzman
Lucy Argaez
Karen Cusolito
Mallika Seshadri
Anne Easton
Kate Sequeira
Tae Kim
Ken Kerbs
William Espinoza
Michael Lozano
Adriana Chavira
Mallory Carra
Stephanie Dazio
Lyssandra Vera
Competition winners
Broadcast video
Fourth place: Kathleen Cheng, Foothill Technology High School
Third place: Jenna Ostrom, Foothill Technology High School
Second place: Michael Arredondo, Van Nuys High School
First place: Saanvi Joshi, Foothill Technology High School
Sports Photography
Third place: Gianna Iovino, Van Nuys High School
Second place: Christopher Monterossa, Van Nuys High School
First place: Lexi Wang, Temple City High School
Sports
Third place: Coleton Rice, El Camino Real Charter
Second place: Kasey Lee, El Camino Real Charter
First place: Isabel Valles, Van Nuys High School
Opinion
Fifth place: Charlie Tabor, Rancho Dominguez Prep
Fourth place: Eshmom Haque, Oxford Academy
Third place: Diego Perez, MACES
Second place: Jasmine Nguyen, Oxford Academy
First place: Katareena Roska, La Salle High School
Feature writing
Fourth place: Nathan Perera, Oxford Academy
Third place: Sydnee Cho, Oxford Academy
Second place: Allison Chow, Temple City High School
First place: Trisha Phan, Oxford Academy
News
Fifth place: Audrey Lee, Oxford Academy
Fourth place: Celine Park, Oxford Academy
Third place: Olamide Olumide, Van Nuys High School
Second place: Baron Kim, Van Nuys High School
First place: Nikki Piedad, University High School
Thanks to:
California State University, Northridge Department of Journalism
Stephanie Bluestein, Department Chair
Linda Bowen, Professor
Adriana Elegado, Administrative Support Coordinator
Kyle Faber, Information Technology Consultant
Liman Wang, Administrative Analyst
Southern California Journalism Education Association
Gaby Doyle, President
Adriana Chavira, Vice President
Greater Los Angeles professional chapter, Society of Professional Journalists
Alexi Chidbachian, President
Los Angeles Times
Rebecca Castillo, Special Projects Lead, Los Angeles Times High School Insider
Isabella Balandrán, Co-Producer, Los Angeles Times High School Insider
Shehreen Karim, Co-Producer, Los Angeles Times High School Insider
Lucas Chen, Co-Producer, Los Angeles Times High School Insider
Thank you to all our presenters, judges and advisers who made J-Day possible!