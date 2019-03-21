Volunteer at the 2019 Festival of Books

Join HS Insider, the LA Times, and over 150,000 people at the Festival of Books on Saturday, April 13 and Sunday, April 14 at USC! HS Insider will have a booth in the Young Adults section, and we need volunteers. This will be a good chance for you to help us spread the word about the program, meet your fellow Insiders and enjoy the Festival. See what students did in last year and sign up to volunteer below!

Email Project Lead Molly Heber at Molly.heber@latimes.com if you have any questions. Hope to see you there!

