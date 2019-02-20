Winter IRL: Leaders of the future

Insiders from 15 different schools gathered at the Los Angeles Times building in El Segundo, California to speak with L.A. Times reporters and fellow students about leadership on Saturday, Feb. 16.

Using our content initiative “Change Starts with Us,” students have written about change and leadership, and kept those conversations going strong. The day concluded with Cuban food for lunch, a group photo and a tour of the L.A. Times building.

Special thanks to Los Angeles Times reporters Sonali Kohli and Dorany Pineda, sports web producer Eduardo Gonzalez, audience engagement editor Alexa Diaz, and USC fellow Alejandra Molina for joining IRL and guiding the students. Also, thanks to all the students that attended. Hopefully we’ll see more of you in the future!

This slideshow requires JavaScript.