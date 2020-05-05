Census Bureau works to accurately count all residents

The decennial census aims to count all U.S. residents, determining the amount of federal funding a city and state receives, and the number of seats in the House of Representatives.

California invested $187 million to fund organizations that work to ensure all residents are counted, said Diana Crofts-Pelayo, Assistant Deputy Director of External Affairs and Media Relations of the Census Bureau.

The California Census Bureau worked to educate residents about the 2020 census since 2018. They reached out to people across L.A. County explaining what the census is, what it asks and how to submit it. The Bureau also helps people understand who is being counted and why their participation is so important.

“If people are more comfortable with what the procedure is going to be, what the questions are going to be. Hopefully, they will participate more,” said Patricia Ramos, U.S. Census Bureau representative.

The California Census Bureau worked to track down those who are considered hardest to count. This includes people who live in overcrowded houses, live with roommates, families with babies, or people who don’t have access to the internet.

There has been a variety of ways people can learn about the census and how they can apply. For the first time ever people are able to apply for the census online, with Spanish and English options.

The Bureau offers partnership specialists and trusted messengers to help inform people who don’t have internet access or are considered hard to count.

Partnership specialists work with community-based organizations, local governments and businesses to try to get the word out on the census and help with applications. Trusted messengers are organizations that the community already trust and help with the hardest to count residents.

“We really want to get the word out there, and how we’re doing that, is that we are partnering with organizations throughout the state,” Crofts-Pelayo said.

She is in charge of making sure all of California’s investments are being put in good use.

“We just want to ensure that we’re spreading the funding to communities that will benefit the Hardest to Count Californians,” Crofts-Pelayo said.

Organizations such as First to Five are helping families, mothers, and fathers. This organization does specific outreaches towards families who have children from 0 to 5, to make sure that their kids are counted for the next decade.

“They do a lot of great things for families, mothers, fathers, and children to ensure they count their little ones,” Crofts-Pelayo said.

As a result of the California Census Bureau’s effort toward getting the number right, people are given three chances to submit their census application. If they don’t get the chance to send in their application, census takers will knock door to door to help fill out the questionnaires for them.

“Every person is important so we are trying to give every opportunity to get everybody to respond,” Ramos said.