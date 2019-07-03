Jaleyah Collier: Entertainment journalist in the making

From dancing with a drill team to a hip-hop crew Jaleyah Collier is a three-time champion winner who has always been interested in the entertainment world. But now, the Augustus F. Hawkins High School graduate hopes to get involved with entertainment in a new way: through reporting. She wants to find out if journalism is the career path she should pursue at L.A.Trade-Tech College.

Collier has begun exploring the field of entertainment journalism through her summer internship with L.A. Times High School Insider, where she has decided to write about a clown group that helps mentor youth through dance. The group is run by Tommy the Clown who invented “clowning,” which is a form of hip-hop dancing where performers dress like clowns.

“It came from a thing called krumping,” Collier said. “So what they do is paint their faces and stuff, like a clown.”

Collier’s interest in entertainment journalism sparked when she came across Homegrown Radio entertainment journalist Lupe Llerenas on Instagram. The idea of being able to talk to and meet celebrities, like the hip-hop celebrities that Llerena interviews, is what made Collier want to explore entertainment.

“I was like, ‘Oh wow her job looks cool,” Collier said, calling it dope.

Even though she developed an interest in entertainment journalism, her introduction to High School Insider was through a different type of journalism. Collier was featured in an L.A. Times article on student’s’ experiences with gang violence and shootings.

“I believe that’s when it sparked an interest in her to kind of be more interested and participate more into the journalism,” said Renee Aresti, one of Collier’s mentors.

Collier’s mentor Jasmine Casa, who she met through the welcome center at Augustus F. Hawkins High School, says her outgoing personality is what would make her a perfect journalist.

“Everyone who knows Jayleyah knows that’s a perfect job for her because she’s outgoing, she’s witty, she’s out there,” Casas said.