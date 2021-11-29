Topics
Virgil Abloh was a fashion designer who died Sunday of cancer. He was the founder of fashion label Off-White and the artistic director of Louis Vuitton's men's wear. (Myles Kalus Anak Jihem / Wikimedia Commons)

Opinion

International School of Düsseldorf

Opinion: Fashion designer Virgil Abloh dies at 41, leaves a lasting impact on the industry

Virgil Abloh's creative mind leaves a legacy in the culture of fashion and design.
<a href="https://highschool.latimes.com/author/berksievers/" target="_self">Berk Sievers</a>

Berk Sievers

November 29, 2021
Fashion designer Virgil Abloh died Sunday of cancer, according to a post on his Instagram account.

“We are devastated to announce the passing of our beloved Virgil Abloh, a fiercely devoted father, husband, son, brother, and friend. He is survived by his loving wife Shannon Abloh, his children Lowe Abloh and Grey Abloh, his sister Edwina Abloh, his parents Nee and Eunice Abloh, and numerous dear friends and colleagues,” the post reads.

In 2019, Abloh was diagnosed with a rare, aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma — which he chose to battle privately, according to the post on his Instagram. And this was all while innovating, transforming, and changing fashion culture, with his impeccable fashion. 

His style, his grace and his creative mind stunned admirers until what we now understand to have been the very end of his youthful, impactful journey.

These are only a few parts of Virgil Abloh’s persona; an artist, designer, and DJ having transformed the fashion industry and who had come to be loved for his creative mind, ideas and designs.

In 2018 he was named artistic director for Louis Vuitton men’s wear, sharing his first assortment with tremendous names including Kid Cudi and Playboi Carti hitting the catwalk.

Abloh’s label Off-White collaborated with Ikea, made an extravagant outfit for Serena Williams in front of the US Open in 2018, and designed Hailey Baldwin’s wedding dress for her pre-marriage ceremony to Justin Bieber in 2019.

Abloh helped design many iconic album covers in rap and hip-hop including covers for Kanye West and Jay-Z’s joint collection “Watch the Throne” and for Westside Gunn, Pop Smoke and Lil Uzi Vert.

Virgil Abloh has made a remarkable impact. 

