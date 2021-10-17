Opinion: Modern-day acronyms are infringing on the intellectual development of Gen Z

The use of modern-day acronyms has established common parlance; specifically among the renowned lives of Gen Z. Through digitalization, smartphones have enabled humanity to exchange dialogue within just seconds — the necessity being: a stable WIFI connection.

Not only does digitalization have impressive capabilities, but it constitutes the use of acronyms, specifically in “texting,” acronyms that are ever-emerging and developing; perhaps a mystery to the “older generations of today.”

Common examples such as “Tbh,” acronymized from “to be honest” or “nvm,” acronymized from “never mind,” have been used significantly by Gen Z on social media platforms such as Snapchat, Twitter or Instagram.

However, how can we justify using these acronyms? Does the use of acronyms in daily texting rely on our laziness and lack of effort? Does it rely on our fear of losing milliseconds if spelling the acronym out? How can acronyms in the digital world be warranted to appropriateness? How can they be justified to an extent of understanding? Do they hinder the intellectual development of Gen Z?

Using abbreviations in the “real world” becomes problematic and convoluted when used as a default in conversations. Teenagers and younger people often overestimate an audience’s familiarity with abbreviations like “lol” (laughing out loud).

In fact, the intellectual development of Gen Z can be hindered if acronyms are overused, not only in texting but in dialogue too. If “formal,” traditional language is abolished from one’s spectrum of language in communication, the opportunities to breach out vocabulary and develop language skills will become jeopardized.

That is to say, that an equilibrium of modernized acronyms along with formal dialogue is urgent to facilitate the intellectual development of teenagers. Whether this development occurs in school or reading, it is a necessity, too imperative to dismiss.

As individuals, we need to consider how to further our development, despite the circumstances such as evolving language that could infringe our future.