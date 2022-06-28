Opinion: What to do to protect abortion rights

I was on my phone Friday when ashine into my eyelid with that blue ultra-light from the screen.

According to the Washington Post, the Supreme Court overturned the right to abortion, established nearly 50 years ago in the landmark Roe v. Wade case. It’s a stunning reversal that could alter the U.S. political landscape and leaves states free to drastically reduce or even outlaw a procedure that is key to women’s equality and independence.

It was wrong from the start, everyone knew that and that’s the reason the Supreme Court was exceptionally weak for reasoning, and the decision has had devastating consequences. It lights a fire to other rights protected by the 14 amendment and the further impact it can have on the 2022 midterm election.

Biden condemned the U.S. Supreme Court’s “tragic error” in overturning Roe V Wade. Biden said that conservative justices’ ruling to eliminate the federal right to an abortion means “the health and life of women in this nation are now at risk.”

One of the the angriest people was former First Lady Michael Obama.

She was heartbroken for people around the U.S. who just lost the fundamental right to make informed decisions about their own bodies. She wrote on social media: “That’s what our mothers and grandmothers and great-grandmother lived through, and now here we are again.”

I was as angry as President Biden and Michael Obama. It’s a great loss in our history and not only a loss for the U.S., but a loss to the world. It does also lead to major economic circumstances.

Access to abortion does, in fact, profoundly affect women’s lives by determining whether, when and under what circumstances they become mothers, outcomes which will then reverberate their whole lives, happiness index, education attainment, labor force participation and earnings. It can have a great impact on the U.S. normal/real GDP. Globally, it will impact the happy planet index.

Instead of sitting there and mocking the U.S. as an international student, I thought maybe I could help to do something in protecting abortion rights.

We must go back to the beginning, turning history and what it could reveal furthering the potential path.

Take the pledge.

Share stories

Talk to friends and family

Vote for the right party

Vote for Biden’s party in the midterm and let his party restore the abortion rule.

Please join us in protecting abortion rights!