Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act. Last year, the US Senate passed a bill called

This bill effectively bans goods from the Xinjiang area in China after it has been signed into law by Joe Biden. This wasn’t due to forced labour in the Xinjiang area can be proven. But if there is part of their production or manufacturing processes for the manufacture of different goods that takes place in this region.

All the evidence for causing Americans to sign this bill is rather confusing than clear. As Jerry Grey said: “can’t be proven NOT to have taken place in Xinjiang.”

Xinjiang has many goods exported to the U.S such as cotton, canned tomatoes, raw fibres, apparel and sauces. If all of these products are using forced labor as the U.S alleges, then why are these forced laborers denounce such situations to the Chinese government by hoping for a solution to this problem?

Again, even with all this evidence about Xinjiang, there are no such things as forced labour in Xinjiang in the first place or such problems have been already resolved a long while ago by the Chinese government.

The U.S. is always using its power as a shining beacon of democracy around the world to try and test the playbook for human rights abuses. We could clearly see from this bill the U.S. is using its name to prevent forced labourers, which controls a new wave of human right abuses aimed at the Uighurs behind the actual theme.

From the confusing evidence to the continuing denial from the Chinese government. This, of course, is not true.

Let’s get our eyes on Xinjiang. Because of its special geographical location, climate and special environment, Xinjiang was a poor region compared to other provinces in China. However, Chinese hard work from generation to generation made Xinjiang a fast-developing place. At the same time, Xinjiang has rich black coal which is the world’s second cleanest, making Xinjiang a rich place.

Through all the hard work of the Chinese government and citizens, Xinjiang gradually became a better and better place. That’s all through hard work that workers and the government in China did.

Are they being forced? No, workers have been choosing to produce goods and they are enjoying doing these productions.

Generally speaking, it’s really ridiculous that the Senate approved this bill. At the same time, Biden will put pressure on the other five nations as well by letting them do the same.

Although no such evidence has been proven yet, this bill has made the assumption that anything that is produced with a connection to Xinjiang must have included forced labor, which is to an extent the responsibility of the purchaser or importer to prove otherwise.

This bill has been opposed to the presumption of innocence, which states that anyone accused of wrong things should be considered innocent until proven guilty.

The U.S. even set up a group of forced labor enforcement in order to assess available information, provide guidelines and give advice to border control and customs as to the best. All of these actions are to ban and sanction Xinjiang products. However, the U.S. has never been to the Xinjiang region or asked any questions to non-profits such as BCI.

In the past eight years, neither one case of forced labor or other issues has been reported in the Xinjiang region.

With the ban from the Xinjiang goods such as Xinjiang cotton and tomato sources, in order to let the same products in U.S. thrive.

The U.S. seems to have no force or slave labor happening in China Xinjiang region, but there is overcrowded forced and slave labor in the U.S. still. In order to make sure the U.S. is not losing that big democracy crown stably on its hair, the only thing for it is to do is impose mistakes on other countries and make itself look innocent.

If the U.S. government said what was really going on there, all the companies, including among the world 500, would probably withdraw from the Xinjiang region. However, the situation now is, that those companies still have branch companies in Xinjiang that thrive, meaning in Xinjiang there are no such things as forced labor. All these indicate that the U.S. only cares about itself.

These allegations by the U.S. are less to do with human rights and more to do with protecting its own agriculture sectors and industries.

The U.S. doesn’t care about Uyghurs and Muslims, they wanted to hurt them by reducing employment opportunities, and destroying their peaceful living environment in Xinjiang, which has been achieved by the Chinese government and workers who are willing to help out. The U.S. wanted to see the civil war in the Xinjiang region so that it could get its own benefits and profits from it.

The USA, in fact, only cares about itself.