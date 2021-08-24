Topics

Log In

     About            How to Join

(Image courtesy of Pinterest)

Creative Writing

International School of Düsseldorf

Poem: The one and only

And every time she opens her mouth to speak, flowers take a fall from her lips.  Her at times strange self attracts me in ways I strangely can’t understand.  She was the earliest snowdrop to blossom.  The only snowdrop whose three white pedals crawl swiftly underneath my skin and into my soul.  I have been…
<a href="https://highschool.latimes.com/author/berksievers/" target="_self">Berk Sievers</a>

Berk Sievers

August 24, 2021

And every time she opens her mouth to speak, flowers take a fall from her lips. 

Her at times strange self attracts me in ways I strangely can’t understand. 

She was the earliest snowdrop to blossom. 

The only snowdrop whose three white pedals crawl swiftly underneath my skin and into my soul. 

I have been paying undivided attention.

Undivided attention to you.

Listening.

Listening and now I grasp why our veins are submerged and concealed in such treasure.In greatness. In love. 

The most beautiful bloomer you are. 

So I invite you to this Journey. 

The Journey that starts and ends with you.

High School Insider is a user-generated content website that enables students to post their stories and report on issues that matter to them and their communities. Through HS Insider, students are provided the opportunity to join a network of more than 300 schools, attend conferences, apply for internships and reach thousands with their reporting.

Interested in getting involved?

Send an email to Molly.Heber@latimes.com.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection

Presented By