Poem: The one and only

And every time she opens her mouth to speak, flowers take a fall from her lips.

Her at times strange self attracts me in ways I strangely can’t understand.

She was the earliest snowdrop to blossom.

The only snowdrop whose three white pedals crawl swiftly underneath my skin and into my soul.

I have been paying undivided attention.

Undivided attention to you.

Listening.

Listening and now I grasp why our veins are submerged and concealed in such treasure.In greatness. In love.

The most beautiful bloomer you are.

So I invite you to this Journey.

The Journey that starts and ends with you.