Poem: The one and only

And every time she opens her mouth to speak, flowers take a fall from her lips.
Her at times strange self attracts me in ways I strangely can’t understand.
She was the earliest snowdrop to blossom.
The only snowdrop whose three white pedals crawl swiftly underneath my skin and into my soul.
I have been paying undivided attention.
Undivided attention to you.
Listening.
Listening and now I grasp why our veins are submerged and concealed in such treasure.In greatness. In love.
The most beautiful bloomer you are.
So I invite you to this Journey.
The Journey that starts and ends with you.