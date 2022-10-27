Club Rush is one way the Marshall community opens opportunities for students

As students settle into the school year, many look for ways to involve themselves further in the school community. An event that opens many possible pathways for students is our annual club rush. Students who created clubs came together by the volleyball courts to share what their club had to offer to students in the Marshall community on September 23.

The diversity of student interests in the school was put on display as students in charge of clubs gathered with posters and flyers to inform others about what they had to offer. Ranging from topics such as cultural diversity to political education, Marshall students have found ways to enhance their learning by expressing their interests.

Navigating through the crowded section of students and display boards, students were able to open themselves to new opportunities as they listened to what the various clubs had to offer. Though clubs are typically thought of simply as spaces for students to share a common interest, many clubs take action to improve campus life and community life.

Senior Nadia Knight runs the “Humanities for the homies” club, which focuses on informing students about the world around them through political education. Knight explained how her club gives back to the community.

“We like to do a lot of political education because we want students to be informed about the world around them. We also like being involved in our community,” Knight said. “That’s why we did some food distributions last year, we had a bake sale to fundraise money for students at our school to have free school supplies.”

Another student, Sammantha Santillano teaches compassion while aiding the community of dialysis patients.

“We write and create little personalized letters and make bookmarks for patients going through dialysis,” Santillano said. “I decided to start the club because after going through the pandemic and feeling what it was like to be isolated and hearing these people’s stories about how they’ve been isolated for so long due to dialysis, I thought it would just be important to do community outreach while helping our barrister community learn compassion while also helping others.”

In addition to clubs that improve campus life, many clubs can offer education and opportunities otherwise not typically given in the classroom.

Owner of the Chicanismo culture and politics club Isabella Pineda Benavides said the club is about celebrating Chicano culture and history.

“We talk about Chicano culture and politics through discussions, media, food,” Pineda Benavides said. “It’s mostly about embracing our culture and finding pride in something that’s not really taught.”

Another club, the Cat Rescue club allows students to educate themselves on the process of fostering a kitten and its needs, at the end connecting those who’ve attended enough club meetings to a fostering organization.

Many students on campus find this event to be fun and a great chance to meet new people and learn new skills.

Josie Ming, a sophomore, said she was there to “make new friends and do something with [her] time.”

Senior Francene De Vega is taking advantage of her final year at Marshall by signing up for clubs appealing to her interests such as the health club and cultural diversity club.

This annual event that opens new doors for students of all grades never fails to spark joy and interest among the Marshall community.