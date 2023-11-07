Fans across the globe eagerly follow the matches and controversies in La Liga as top clubs like Barcelona, Real Sociedad, and Real Madrid are giving fans high hopes for the 2023-2024 La Liga season.

Recent controversy puts FC Barcelona in the spotlight after Barcelona was charged with suspected bribery. The charges relate to payments worth more than €7 million made to companies linked to the former vice president of the refereeing committee, José María Enríquez Negreira, according to court documents revealed last Thursday. Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez addressed the story in a news conference on Thursday. “You know my opinion,” Xavi said. “I have never had the feeling that the club has benefitted from refereeing. Never. I don’t have time to reflect on much more than that, I’m focused on sporting issues. Next week there will be another Negreira story, in 15 days and then more a month.” Later on Thursday, Barça announced annual revenue of over €1 billion and after-tax net profit of €304 million for the 2022-23 campaign.

Despite all the controversy, Barcelona and teams like Real Madrid and Real Sociedad have undergone a significant transformation this season, embracing a more youthful approach to the game. The teams are investing heavily in young talents. Players like Ansu Fati, Pedri, and Gavi from Barcelona have become integral to the team, showcasing their remarkable skills. Takefusa Kubo from Real Sociedad and Jude Bellingham from Real Madrid are also becoming talented fan favorites. Takefusa Kubo scored five goals in seven matches while Bellingham scored six in seven. The excitement has not ended yet, as many more matches are still to be played, and fans are glued to their screens following every match.