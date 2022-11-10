How heat waves affected the Marshall campus

Students at John Marshall High School struggled as our most recent heat wave came down in September. As Los Angeles temperatures reached the triple digits, Marshall’s school nurse Sarah Tang shared her thoughts on how the heat affected students.

The last heat wave broke records in L.A. and had students drenched in sweat, unsure of what to do with the heat. AC units in the main building on campus broke down, resulting in classes being held in the auditorium or other rooms.

Tang said several students ended up in the nurse’s office due to heat-related symptoms such as headaches, dehydration, feeling faint, flushed skin, and many students weren’t eating.

The heat wave affected everyone on campus and made it more difficult to function and do everyday things.

“During the heat wave, the AC system in this particular office wasn’t pushing cool air so I actually suffered with headaches for two days being here,” Tang said.

At the end of September, L.A. faced temperatures of 92-93 degrees. For the next time the weather heats up, here are a few things you can do to keep cool and help yourself prepare.

Make sure to stay indoors as much as possible. This reduces your chances of getting stressed from the heat which can lead to a heat stroke and other heated-related illnesses such as exhaustion and heat cramps.

If you don’t have an AC unit or would like to save money on running your AC, then an alternative would be installing ceiling fans. Drink plenty of fluids and eat so your body gets the nutrients it needs. It’s extremely important to stay hydrated during heat waves and in general, so make sure to do so regardless.

Lastly, minimize the layers you wear when hot out. Try to stay away from thick hats and overall thick clothing, wearing long sleeves and hoodies when it is scorching hot outside can lead to excessive sweating and gives a higher risk of possibly fainting if you’re not wearing the proper attire for the weather.