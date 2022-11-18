Mid-semester check-in for Marshall seniors

“Hey senior Barristers, how’s senior year going so far?”

Before their first semester began, Marshall seniors were filled with lively expectations of having a semi-easy and exciting first semester and just dealing with senior portraits, college applications, letters of recommendation, college letters and fulfilling their basic A-G requirements with high grades whilst also doing fun school-related activities.

But those weren’t the only incidents that were about to be unleashed upon these senior barristers.

Major incidents happened on the John Marshall campus: The LAUSD cyberattack and the stabbing on campus which led to student walkouts.

Now that the seniors are in the middle of their fall semester, seniors shared how they’re doing so far as sort of a mid-semester check-in.

Gianne Figueroa said the start of her senior year was a lot better than she’d thought it would be, and walking into her classes, she took in a lot of familiar faces and that was a lot more emotional than she anticipated.

While some say that the beginning of their senior year was fantastic, some said that the first or two weeks of school was either OK or chaotic and a bit overwhelming from all the work. But they still have a bit of sense of happiness due to either being their last year or that their classes are OK.

“It was OK for the first week, but right now I feel overwhelmed with the work I have to do. it’s pretty sad that it’s my last year but I’m also glad it’s ending,” Raylyn Lenor said

Seniors rated their senior year on a scale from 1 to 10. Some of the seniors rated their senior year from fours to fives as their score due to the feeling of being overwhelmed, stressed and just being plain tired.

“I would rate my senior year a five because it is right in the middle. I feel like things are fine yet not fine at the same time,” Kate Bradshaw said.

Some of the scores were actually higher ranging from seven to nine. Xian Ai Lin rated her senior year so far a seven out of 10, exclaiming that this year was “more laid back than last year” and that her score would have been a 10 out 10 but the increase of safety made the score that way.

When it came to questions about if they have any suggestions for the school to make their senior year better there were some light-hearted comments like having more events to make memories, helping with college-related things to help lighten the load for seniors and improving safety and security at school but some had some strong words about what the administration should do.

“The administration should stop trying to be our friends and military captains at the same time,” a senior who wished to remain anonymous said. “Administration likes to act like they are one of the kids, that they understand our struggle and run the school like its an airport” and that the administration and staff should either be their “mentors or our bosses.”

The recent stabbing on campus at John Marshall have caused quite a stir of emotions for senior students. Some expressed that the events didn’t have much effect on them, that it has brought major concern to their wellbeing and the safety and security of the school, and even brought some self-righteousness to their identity as well.

“Yes, they’ve made me question my integrity as a person who would like to advocate for the health and safety of my community, and also the security of LAUSD schools. The power of the students to bring change to their schools is questionable, and so is the transparency of administrator,” Gabriel Chavarria said.

Finally, I asked the seniors did they have any advice for the upcoming seniors. Some suggested doing college apps early to not have to stress about it, getting involved in clubs and hobbies and preparing your mental mindset, and standing up for yourself and asking for help when you really need it.

“My advice is to stick up for yourself…need help with college applications? Just ask Ms. Bryant or your counselor,” Bradshaw said. “Speak up if you don’t understand something because this is one of the last years where you might have small classes where you can easily talk to the teachers.”