Opinion: From the runway to your wardrobe: The five fashion trends you can expect to see in the months ahead.

Fashion month has officially come to a close. The month-long extravaganza started in New York on Sept. 7 and concluded in Paris on Oct. 3. We saw celebrities flocking from city to city, PETA protesters strutting the runway, and bold fashion choices making a statement. The runways of New York, London, Milan, and Paris have given us a glimpse into the trends we can expect to see in the coming seasons. Here are the best of the best!

PAINT THE TOWN RED

The color red has captured everyone’s attention recently. This summer, the “Stra wberry Girl” aesthetic dominated our social media feeds, and it seems that the allure of scarlet is showing no signs of fading. From Burgundy leather suits at Versace to sheer dresses at Jawara Alleyne, red boldly makes its presence known. However, it wasn’t just clothing that embraced this fiery hue; Gucci presented a stunning array of red bags, slingback heels, and platform loafers, which will undoubtedly linger in my dreams for months to come.

FRINGE ISN’T CRINGE

Is it 2014 again? Fringe is making a stylish resurgence on the runways, and to my surprise, I’m absolutely loving it. Whether it’s the chainmail-inspired aesthetics seen at Rabanne or the vibrant and playful designs showcased by Ashish, tassels are unquestionably IN. From bold pieces to more sophisticated ones of the likes of Libertine, there’s an undeniable charm and novelty in the way these garments gracefully sway down the runway, and it’s easy to envision them becoming a must-have addition to everyone’s wardrobe. I wouldn’t be surprised if Zara is already busy creating their own version of Gucci’s striking lime green overcoat!

BOWS AT THE SHOWS

Whether you choose to call it the “coquettecore” or “balletcore”, one thing is clear – ribbons are taking center stage. This romantic and whimsical accessory graced numerous collections, from the enchanting designs of Sandy Laing and Mirror Palais to the military-inspired creations of Aniya Records. Whether you opt to adorn your body with ribbons, like the striking under-eye look seen at Simone Rocha, or incorporate them into your hair, as showcased with Alice + Olivia’s SS24 collection, they have the power to elevate any outfit.

SHEER IS STILL HERE

In February, it stormed the runways, and it seems like sheer’s presence is set to extend throughout 2024. Sheer fabric has emerged on the fashion scene in various forms, ranging from elegant, flowing dresses to chic button-ups, skirts, and turtlenecks. Drawing inspiration from the late 90s and early 2000s, sheer has been a dominant trend throughout 2023, and the innovations showcased on this season’s runways indicate that its momentum shows no signs of slowing down.

ALL THAT GLITTERS IS…

New Year’s Eve came early on the runways of Spring/Summer 2024. Fashion houses have declared that the metallic hues of silver and gold, typically reserved for those end-of-year parties, are now a year-long sensation. As seen with the stargazing skirts and dresses at Christian Cowan and the gold and leather eyelet jacket at Moschino, these colors are hot on the runway. From classy looks such as at Tom Ford and Loora Pwd to the knights in shining armor at Rabanne, expect to see head-to-toe of these shining colors in the coming months.