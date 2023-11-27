Review: Visit L.A.’s coziest bookshops for a fall getaway

Shopping for books should be as unique and adventurous as the epic journeys found in fantasy novels. Ranging from fact to fiction, from memoirs to romance, these bookstores house them all. To all book lovers, I recommend the following bookstores for their unique ambiance and enchanting environment.

The Iliad Bookshop

On a peaceful street in North Hollywood, resides this antique-style, home of thousands of used books. The surge of tranquility invites you as you walk through the doors of this shop. Designed in a way to reduce any factors of enterprise, this place feels more like a personal library than a store.

Either welcoming you at the door or joining you in aisles of books are Zeus and Apollo, the friendliest and laziest cats. Great comforters and mood uplifters, these soft felines introduce an inviting and homey atmosphere to the shop.

Visiting the Iliad is a great way to relax and get lost in an array of books. This shop offers genres ranging from philosophy, art, history, literature, and even dictionaries in varying languages. The staff are proud of their impressive collection as they house novels that are historically prevalent. Although you may not find a Colleen Hoover creation, you will be sure to find an Emily Dickinson one.

The staff are very warm and welcoming and a great friend when it comes to book suggestions. Through their more than 20 years of experience, they can offer great picks based on your favorite authors and genres.

Be sure to come to this store with an open mind to discover new authors and texts. Their prices range from $5 to $15 and they offer free books which can be found outside of the front door. In addition, parking is available at the rear of the shop.

The Daily Planet

Resting on the edge of Franklin Avenue is the presence of an eerie and mysterious bookstore called The Daily Planet. This independent bookstore was established in 1989 and since then, it has been a popular store among celebrities. Amy Lee is the owner of this shop, and according to her brother who works as the receptionist, stars including Angelina Jolie and Robert Pattison have visited the place.

This bookstore, with its dark and eerie atmosphere, stocks a wide variety of artistic works including, books, poetry, music, and more. In an aesthetic leaning toward the darker side of gothic, you can find books that dive into supernatural themes and vinyl records that play hardcore and punk melodies.

Created in the vision of the owner, Lee’s brother explains her sister’s love for the enigmatic ambiance present in the bookshop. To all who love to embrace unconventional styles, this one-of-a-kind shop is the perfect place to find unusual and rare literature. Although small, this bookshop provides a unique experience that not all bookstores can achieve.

I recommend taking a journey through these fantastic bookstores and exploring their great selection of books. It’s a great opportunity to broaden your reading horizons and support local businesses.