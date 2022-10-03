Students display the variety of clubs at John Marshall High School

John Marshall High School students exhibited their clubs at Club Rush on September 23. The event featured the dozens of clubs at Marshall.

Near the basketball courts, vast crowds of students observed the big, decorated trifold displays which advertised the clubs. Club members stood next to their displays, ready to answer any questions and recruit new club members.

“I want to see people that are open to trying new things,” Jaelene Conte, a senior in the FIDM fashion club said.

The FIDM fashion club describes itself as a club that offers “guidance on sharing, learning, exploring, and displaying students’ abilities in the design and creative business disciplines.”

“[The best part of joining the Coastal Conservation Club is] you get to make a visible difference on the Earth,” said Archer Henry Black, a senior in the Coastal Conservation Club.

The Coastal Conservation Club strives to inform members about the environment and organizes beach cleanups on weekends.

Club Rush provides an opportunity for students to socialize with other students with similar interests.

“I think club rush is a good way to find clubs and engage yourself into the school,” said Sooin Byun, a senior in the JMHS American Red Cross Club.

The Red Cross Club’s mission is to learn, practice, and exemplify humanitarian values through service projects that are related to the mission of the American Red Cross.”

A full list of clubs in John Marshall High School can be found here.