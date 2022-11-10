Takeaways from the Chargers loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars

The Los Angeles Chargers losing by four touchdowns in an embarrassing performance against the visiting Jaguars wasn’t even the worst news for a Chargers fan the week of Sept. 25.

The worst news of the week is that offensive tackle Rashawn Slater is likely out for the year with a biceps injury, and promising wide-receiver Jalen Guyton will also miss the remainder of the season. Injuries have decimated this young Chargers team to start the year and have resulted in disappointing losses.

To make matters even worse, star quarterback Justin Herbert continues to play through a painful rib injury, and off-season addition J.C Jackson has played only one game as he battles an ankle injury.

Despite Justin Herbert playing with a broken rib, the Chargers only ran the ball 12 times (season-low), and relied solely on Justin Herbert’s arm. Many Chargers fans are left wondering why the Chargers aren’t utilizing Pro Bowl running-back Austin Ekeler in games like Sundays with an injured quarterback struggling to find a rhythm.

Longtime Chargers fan Dax Zimmerman sighed when he shared his thoughts about the lack of running plays in Sunday’s game.

“We see that our quarterback is struggling to move back there, and instead of taking the load off him and getting other players involved, they decided to continue to pass and not run the ball to our star Ekeler,” Zimmerman said. “I am confused and I am sure others are as well.”

Zimmerman said he disagreed with Brandon Staley’s decision to play Justin Herbert through a broken rib.

“Obviously anyone would disagree considering they lost and likely aggravated his injury, but I never really understood the decision to play our young superstar quarterback in a regular season game against a non-conference opponent,” he said. “There are 17 games in a season, and I would rather sacrifice one than potentially lose Herbert for the year.”

Zimmerman shared his final takeaways from the game.

“The offense is injury-riddled and needs to find a way to win on the ground, and the defense allowing 38 points at home is pathetic which shows the need for drastic improvements if the Chargers want to make the playoffs this year,” Zimmerman said.

The defense allowed a season-high 38 points at home against 2021 1st overall pick, quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Everyone struggled. They allowed 262 passing yards and three passing touchdowns, while also allowing 100 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown.

The Chargers finished with zero sacks, a season-low this year. The lack of pressure on the quarterback gave calm and collected Trevor Lawrence plenty of time to throw to his favorite wide receiver Christan Kirk, who was often open downfield with the Chargers’ best cornerback J.C Jackson sidelined.

Superstar defensive end Joey Bosa missed most of the game with a groin injury, which was a large contributor to the lack of pressure.

Twenty-three-year-old Joshua Palmer is one of the small positives to result from Sunday’s game, as the improving 2nd-year wide-receiver put up a strong showing of six receptions for 99 yards. Palmer has stepped up and his role in the starting lineup is likely solidified.

The Chargers travel to Houston next Sunday to face the 0-2-1 Texans as they try to improve to 2-2 on the season.