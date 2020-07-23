A simple dessert to make when craving sweets

Lately, due to COVID-19, there have been restrictions on going outside of the house. There are fewer visits to restaurants and more home-cooked meals. However, when hungry, it may be difficult to wait an hour, or even thirty minutes, to prepare the food. This especially pertains to desserts that can be more difficult to create and time-consuming.

Thanks to TikTok, a social media application where people post short videos, I have learned a few recipes that are easy to make—even for beginner bakers like me. Out of all the recipes I saw, I found the Oreo mug cake to be the simplest. For one serving, you only need two ingredients: 4 Oreos and 1 ½ cups of milk.

First, smash the Oreos into small pieces with a utensil of your choice (I used a fork) in a mug or cup. Then, pour milk into the same cup and mix the Oreos and the milk together to get a batter-like texture. Once you finish mixing, put the cup in the microwave and leave it in for 1 to 1 ½ minutes.

After you take out the cup from the microwave, make sure to let the dessert cool down, as the cup may be hot. You can then add your favorite toppings, such as sprinkles and whipping cream, to complete your cake.

I have been constantly making this dessert because it takes only five minutes, and it is a creative way to eat Oreos. As a person who has failed in cooking food countless times, I can safely recommend you try making this dessert and know that you can make it as well.