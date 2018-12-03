California’s Camp Fire destroys thousands of buildings, kills many

In Butte County, Ca., a dangerous fire spread.

The Camp Fire got its name from beginning along Camp Creek Road at 6:33 a.m. on Nov. 8. Since then, the fire has burned through 153,336 acres, and it is now fully contained. As of Nov. 25, it had burned down thousands of buildings; 13,972 of these were residential, while the remaining 528 of them were commercial, and 4,293 were different buildings.

A total of 85 confirmed casualties as a result of the Camp Fire as well as three others who were injured, makes this the most destructive fire in the history of California.

So far, the exact cause of the fire is still unknown, but wind and hot temperatures have contributed to its rapid spreading.

According to USA Today, 196 people are still missing. The San Francisco gate reports that 52,000 people from towns such as Butte Creek Canyon, Butte Valley, Pulga, and Paradise have evacuated.

Governor Jerry Brown said in one news conference that “We’re in a new abnormal. Things like this will be a part of our future. Things like this and worse.”

In Butte County, a state of emergency was announced on Nov. 8, and California’s Emergency Declaration was agreed to by President Donald Trump on Nov. 9.

California also suffered from the Woolsey Fire and Hill Fire, but the Camp Fire has been the most destructive and deadly out of the three.