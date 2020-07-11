Drabbles of Poetry: Personal Interests

Afropunk
Creative power
punches through in
blues
funk
rock
disco
‘n’ hip-hop
Passion bleeds through the lyrics
Jazz and gospel blues singing through the rain
uplifted voices, beats soar above the canopy and waving arms
Afro.punK
Book burnings
sheets of music and worlds poured out
silently like unrestrained tears
wood burned
with paper
knowledge was stripped away, leaving pale empty marks behind
the world didn’t take notice of its loss
Dancing
light woved in and out between the clear glassy ocean
Fish dipped in-and-out, speaking in floaty, warbly bubbles
A tiny clownfish darted behind the waving arms of a anemone
as a baby porpoise struggled against a blanket of cheap plastic
Doctors
Cold empty halls,
protective equipment
can it protect
the never ending hurt?
Besides teachers,
doctors are saviors
Life is a fragile thing to toy with
but not too fragile
that it can’t be fixed
Ink drops
I read during the
rainy nights, watching the
drops of letters,
ink,
that
can’t
be
controlled
Inside the globe
was a mixture of blue and green
Everything in it was frozen.
As I watched in fascination,
the clouds moved
the seas raged
the earth shook.
But the tiny sticks,
in shades of rich sunlight, dirt, chocolate, and raven
were still as stone.
Language
Open your mouth,
let a chorus of words fly.
Is it Navajo? Korean?
Italian? Or Spanish?
Armenian? Or Swahili?
Amharic? Or Bengali?
We need to open our eyes
Spheres of cultures dance around us
Reach up and pluck one
from the sky,
search within,
for a expansion
of your mind.
Light shines
The light I see
isn’t the sun’s kisses
or the dancing artificial lights
strung from post to post
on your back yard
It’s the smile of a young one,
it’s the bashfulness of a teen
The wise grin of a senior
and the dancing of the willow trees.
It’s in your bright, dark eyes.
Your soot-covered white shoes.
The fresh power of the season
and the heart that you unfold.
It’s in everyday mysteries
riddles, histories.
The excited puppy from the shelter,
the sweat of a medical worker.
The dying but strong gleaming eyes
of a 22 year old sick in bed
no one in his family can be there
but the nurse, 5 times his senior
next to him, shining hope
In the drops of dew on the shards of green
the broken but perfect pottery on the swinging chair.
A fluttering butterfly perched
on the edge of a plastic cup
in the field.
Light is “light”
depends on what we say
Microscope
One eye held up to a leaf
where I see the same creases on my hand
a drop of dew collects at the tip
the green is almost blinding
Skin color
Underneath that coat of color
is that same blank canvas
Teachers change the world
instruments of education
Too low pay
They are the backdrop in the world
They propel leaders, CEOs, valuable doctors, engineers and scientists
with ground-breaking works
They teach
They guide
They love
They are kind
Their teachings are the ones
that help us survive.
We grow
We heal
We are illiterate and blind
to the ways of the world.
But,
we can learn
we can read
we can climb
fight, to change the world
No Comments