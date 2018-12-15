‘Fallout 76’ hits the shelves

The Fallout video game franchise has been popular ever since “Fallout” (1997) was released by Bethesda Softworks. Since 1997, the Fallout franchise has continued, as “Fallout 76” was released on Nov. 14.

“Fallout 76” went through testing before it was be released to the public in order to find bugs or unintended interactions between the player and the world. The closed beta started on Oct. 23 for Xbox One and for PS4 and PC on Oct. 30.

“During the BETA one of our primary goals is to stress test and break the game. As such, the servers will not be running 24/7; instead, they’ll be online during targeted timeframes so we can get as many people as possible playing at the same time. Why? Because that’s the best way to put all our systems to the test and see how they respond,” Bethesda Softworks said on its website.

It’s good that the company tested the game before they release it to the public, because BETA testers have found issues with “Fallout 76.” These issues include “the prevalence of open world chat being on by default in the beta, meaning that you could hear the voice of anyone with a microphone on nearby,” according to Forbes.

Bethesda responded to this complaint by stating, “Our goal with voice chat being on by default is to highlight that the world is alive with real people, other players like you. We like to start with encouraging player interaction.”

The spin off game is set in apocalyptic West Virginia, in which a post World War II world is overrun by an energy crisis. As a response, the government built 400 vaults that are known as Fallout Shelters in the game.

The Fallout franchise has a unique skill system known as “SPECIAL,” which stands for strength, perception, endurance, charisma, intelligence, agility and luck. All of these characteristics aid the characters in survival in this post apocalyptic world.

In order to attract attention from potential buyers, Bethesda Softworks commissioned Ninja, a popular Fortnite player, Logic, a rapper and gaming channel with 1.1 million subscribers, and Rick and Morty, a popular animated TV show, to livestream their take on “Fallout 76,” along with the many lives streams, as well as the limited edition glow in the dark postage stamps are being sold in the UK and Europe in order to further entice potential customers.

The game can be played solo or in a squad of four, with up to 24 people on each server. However, the biggest accomplishment is the map size, which is four times larger than the map from “Fallout 4.”

If you’re interested in participating in the BETA testing, you have to purchase the pre-order of the game or be a VIP player. People who do so will be entered into a lottery and chosen randomly.

In a Forbes article, Bethesda said, “Do you have nerves of steel? An ironclad will? Average hygiene and an affinity for pre-packaged goods? Then Vault-Tec WANTS you! If you think you have what it takes to be a BETA tester – and enjoy prolonged confinement without sunlight – then you’re in luck! Join the proud ranks of Vault 76 today.”

*Information for this article came from forbes.com, polygon.com, engadget.com, and bethesda.net