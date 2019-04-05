Los Angeles Environmental Education Fair provides information, resources

The annual Los Angeles Environmental Education Fair took place at the Los Angeles County Arboretum on March 30. It was really fun and I’m sure that everyone had a good time.

There was a lot to see and learn because the Los Angeles County Arboretum allows for many associations such as Greater LA County Vector Control District, Food Forward, Orang Utan Republik Foundation, South Western Herpetologist Society, and another 38 to set up a booth and educate people about what they do.

Other than the event being entertaining, it was also important. Each booth was giving out important information and sometimes advice, so that we can all move forward and slow down the deterioration of the environment.

For instance, the LA County Vector Control District provided information about tiger mosquitoes and the lurking dangers of a disease outbreak.

According to one of the booth maintainers, “The Tiger mosquitoes in your backyard currently don’t carry any diseases, but if someone out of state gets bitten by a carrier and comes back, diseases such as West Nile Virus and LaCrosse encephalitis can spread quickly.” Then they provided me with important information to avoid mosquito problems.

Another interesting booth was the Orang Utan Republik Foundation. As the name suggests, they worked on Orangutan conservation. People that visited their booth learnt that the Borneo orangutans were critically endangered mainly due to habitat destruction and illegal hunting.

The members said that the palm oil plantations were one of the biggest contributors to deforestation (including the homes of orangutans) and urged people to look at ingredients before purchasing items. Palm oil is used in many products, making it even harder to stop them.

Be alert on items such as bread, ice cream, instant noodles, soap, chips, candies and even detergents. Not buying items with palm oil will discourage these companies from cutting down entire ecosystems.

I was also there as a booth worker and I was with the South Western Herpetologist Society. We all brought our reptiles and teached people about them. Having live animals was a real crowd attractor. There were many kids there too, and most of them had never touched a reptile. So experiencing their first reaction was cool too.

If you go outside, wild colorful peacocks are everywhere.