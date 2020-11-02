Opinion: Our greatest civic capacity is to vote in this election

Tomorrow will be possibly one of the most defining chapters in our nation’s history. A presidential election of tremendous importance will take place, one that will polarize Americans to a great extent, regardless of the winner. An election that will be cataclysmic, but also will serve as a testimony of our democracy’s strength.

For the first three years, President Trump and the Republicans have governed in a fashion that is opposite of the Democrats. Politics was seemingly normal for the first three years; in a sense, both sides played party politics as they have done for decades.

Then, 2020 started — a year that has thwarted American politics and leadership, decimated education systems, demolished businesses and drastically altered our society. The nation faced an unprecedented virus that damaged the economy by epic proportions and killed hundreds of thousands of people.

What the president and his political colleagues have done during the past few months in response to this virus should dictate the vote of millions of Americans, such as not initially promoting the use of face masks. The gravest problems that have erupted as a result of politicians’ legislative action or consistent rhetoric should be on the minds of the American voter as they cast their ballot.

As the nation enters the final days of the 2020 election, citizens are just beginning to experience the preliminary stages of what will surely be the greatest modern threats to our seemingly preserved prosperity. The economy, the pandemic, education, climate breakdown and the Supreme Court will be the driving factors in the direction of this nation for the foreseeable future.

Given the urgency of this election, it is the civic duty of every eligible American to vote. Not solely because the legitimacy of our government depends on it, but because the right to express one’s vote has and always will be the greatest civic capacity, demonstrating political engagement and awareness.

When the election concludes, the problems both campaigns center around will not dissipate. Economic travesties will persist, COVID-19 will continue its brutal crusade and climate breakdown will still be a global threat.

However, voicing your political perception within this election unleashes a power some citizens in the world cannot even begin to imagine. The right to vote in the country has been a hallmark of our democratic institutions, and the road to secure that right for all Americans has been a grueling and lengthy endeavor.

This nation looks to your voice and vote as guidance for actions that may as well be the catalyst for the proceeding course of events.