Opinion: The most infamous New Year’s resolution

It is Dec. 31, the clock is slowly ticking down,

tick tock tick tock

. And then the countdown begins. Cheering erupts, the ball drops, drinks are served, kisses are kissed. It is the new year.

But what also comes along with this time of year? New Year’s resolutions.

Most of them are harmless. Maybe it is finally finishing that first draft. Or maybe it is trying to eat more of the rainbow rather than just the color brown and white. And then there are the fitness resolutions. While they are harmless on the surface level, they have garnered quite the reputation for being infamous. And when looking deeper into the problem, they might have more negative effects than desired.

Firstly, they are almost entirely unrealistic. Say for example, you are a considerably stationary being, which is quite common. You might walk to work or school, but then for most of it, you remain at a desk, only walking from here and there to complete the tasks of the day. You then get home, eat and do low energy activities, maybe it is watching the newest episode of your favorite show or baking with your partner. There is no problem with this, but once you have such a set routine, how do you suppose sudden gym trips might fit in?

Yes, during the first few months of the year, you might go quite frequently purely based on the excitement of the new goal and motivation to reach certain goals. But then, what about after? Most people oftentimes slowly decrease the amount of times they visit the gym because their schedules and daily habits begin to fight back. It is likely due to how there is no longer as much motivation and the act begins to feel more of a chore rather than a desire. I would know from personal experience. You begin to slowly drift back into the mold of the old days and slowly, the gym no longer holds a place in your new routines for the new year.

But then again, this does not apply to everyone. Some people are very motivated and disciplined, and ultimately are able to stick to their New Year’s resolution. This is something I applaud and do not seek to overlook or disregard.

But for those who are like me and do not wish to fall into the infamous ending of this New Year’s resolution, I would suggest slowly incorporating activity and exercise into your routine rather than hoping to suddenly wake up a gym-rat. Walk to more places. Bike to more places. Switch an indoor activity to an outdoor one that requires more movement. Do some sitting exercises while watching your shows and movies. Maybe play “Just Dance.” By doing this, you can slowly move towards your goals rather than jumping in headfirst. Especially since jumping in headfirst can have serious impacts that can harm your health.

According to CNBC, “‘People tend to get super excited when they make their resolutions,’ said Dr. Derek Ochiai, an orthopedic surgeon in Arlington, Va. ‘But going from zero to 60 in a workout regimen can set you up for a lot of problems.’”

In addition to this, the idea of “No Pain, No Gain” does not apply in this situation and it is better to ease into new activities and workouts while listening to your body and properly educating yourself.

As stated by Jefferson Health, “Oftentimes, people who make New Year’s resolutions about getting to the gym more frequently are tempted to speed things up with an extra workout here and there, picking up heavier weights or trying a more intense fitness class. But overdoing exercise, especially after a hiatus, can lead to serious injuries.”

Not only this, but if the goal of fitness is centered around weight loss and physical image, this can lead to serious mental health impacts.

A 2019 article published by Dallas Behavioral Healthcare Hospital states that these types of New Year’s resolutions can bring, “with it the potential for lowering your self-esteem and possibly contributing to or triggering an eating disorder. The disappointment and frustration associated with weight loss New Year’s resolutions can be detrimental to our emotional and mental well-being.”

So, in conclusion, it is best to be self aware during this time of year. If you are not an active person and wish to include fitness as part of your New Year’s resolution, do not fall victim to its infamous reputation. Instead, listen to your body and slowly incorporate movement into your routines in order to create sustainable habits that can lead to positive benefits, saving you from any of the negative physical and mental effects.