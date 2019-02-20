Opinion: Why cats are better than dogs

First things first: cats are obviously better than dogs. I in no way hate dogs, but I just prefer cats for a variety of reasons.

To start, cats are quiet; cats don’t bark or howl or make any ridiculous noises in the middle of the night that will wake you up. They will occasionally meow, but the meow is quiet and cute. Rather than bark, cats meow. But, who doesn’t love a purring cat?

Secondly, cats are small. Cats are so small they can hide in the most random places: vases, beds, jars, under desks, and in cabinets. They can fit into your lap and they can fit into your hands. They are easy to pick up and they won’t bite you when that does happen. Compared to cats, most dogs are bigger, and therefore, they can take up large amounts of space.

Thirdly, you do not need to walk a cat. I tried putting a leash on my cat once. My cat started walking sideways. Instead of having to walk your cat, your cat will run around the house at 3 a.m. at lightning speed (still beats barking). Plus, cats don’t need constant attention. They prefer it when you leave them alone for hours on end, while dogs are always jumping on you, trying to lick your face. Cats just chill out and when you walk into the room, and they leave with their tails in the air.

Fourthly, cats are relatively cheap. A can of Fancy Feast Ocean Whitefish with tuna morsels costs a mere $0.79. My cats eat two cans per day plus a bowl of kibble which does not surpass $5 a day, unlike dogs which eat all day long, eating all the kibble and require constant refilling, and when not eating kibble, they eat wet food.

I do concede that although cats may not be as strong as dogs, they can be fierce. Cats can claw people and jump on them if they want, including one story in which there was a pit bull attacking a kid and a cat jumped on the pit bull and attacked it. Cats are fierce, they just do not always show it.

Last, but definitely not least, cats clean themselves. Cats clean themselves with their tongues and they do not require a water bath. In fact, they will despise a water bath so you do not have to bathe them which saves the environment and water. Cats also use litter boxes which is something that is foreign to dogs. Cats do what they need to do in private.

I know this does not apply to all cats or all dogs, but I think cats love you no matter what. You don’t have to play with a cat for it to love you. You don’t have to feed a cat for it to love you. All you have to do is sit and the cat will come and sit on your lap. Cats will jump onto your lap and just sit there, you don’t even need to whistle to get their attention.

And for those reasons, cats are better than dogs.