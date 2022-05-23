Poem: charcoal night

black crystals and soft star-studded wings
rise on finely twisted twine
its shadow hovers, twitching
In tune with the beat of a wretched heart
Korean r&b reigns in the hollow space
silence casts a muted glow; it flares
against the worn and wet cheeks of a pale face
carved with the tang of spoons and chopsticks
As the dimmed lights swoon in tune with the sobbing winds
cakey shells thud, denting the grimy kitchen floor
arousing cries of pain and desperate pleas for water
the wings waver, patting the air
they slump amongst the torn straws of organs and gore,
their broken body spread upon a wall-attached column dyed carmine
a howling slip of grey dart out of their outstretched mouth
On the column unites,
the silhouettes of a filly foal and mare