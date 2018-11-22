Poem: I am thankful for…

Home-cooked tofu, crispy and fried,
Dripping with soy sauce with rice on the side,
Tender fish flaky, with a macadamia crust.
More baked olive-brushed brussels? Okay, if I must.
Aunt Jane shows pictures, to Japan she has been.
Uncle Jerry took her to see relatives and kin,
And beautiful places, Japan’s very best,
A magic carpet ride celebrating 46 years blest.
There’s a comfortable din of dishes and clatter,
A happy hum-buzzing of warm family chatter.
Judy bursts in and there’s color and song
As Joe plays piano, and there’s games all night long.
I have something to tell you right from my heart’s core.
Family together, what could I want more?
Love is you with me, peaceful and dear,
Hearts full of thanksgiving for another great year.
