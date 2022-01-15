poem: ripped clutter

coating the thumping heart
gurgling rancid pomegranate seeds and flaky scales of fish
oil pools slovenly on the oceanic floor
it drips steadily into the fetid waters,
moments before pinguid bubbles rise
misshapen yellowed teeth lodged in cascading spirals
leer from its burrows within the strained pink flesh
the stomach echoes of past groans and misery
a black viscous pool
squirms in delight at the tiny waves
Sloshing when the groans emits
its layers of aged milk skin, of putrid tonsilloliths
lie in wait
for the minute
food or drink
no longer showers down